Dubai: Omar Harfouch is a man with a mission. Armed with a piano and a passion for fostering harmony, the celebrated French pianist-composer is using his talent to advocate for peace in a world often defined by conflict. Through his music, Harfouch seeks to inspire unity, compassion, and understanding across cultural divides.

Joined by Hollywood star and UNICEF Ambassador Orlando Bloom, who lent his presence to support the cause, the Concerto for Peace at the Dubai Opera on December 7 was a unique celebration of music and global harmony.

Harfouch premiered his special composition, Dubai Mi Amor, a tribute to the vibrant city, alongside the celebrated group Chico & The Gypsies. The performance’s lively flamenco rhythms enchanted the audience, who rose to their feet in an unforgettable display of joy and unity.

The evening also drew influential Middle Eastern figures, including artist Safa Siddiqui, TV presenter Nina Ali, model Chanel Ayan, business leaders such as Bassan Samman and his wife Lina Samman. Fifteen top models came from all over the world for the event.

The evening was hosted by well-known radio presenter Kris Fade.

Their presence confirmed the universal resonance of Harfouch’s call for peace.

Music: A universal language of dialogue

Historically, music has been a medium for social awareness and activism, from the Concert for Bangladesh in 1971 to the legendary Live Aid in 1985. Icons like John Lennon and Bob Dylan used their artistry to challenge injustices and promote peace. Harfouch is part of this legacy, using his music to build bridges between cultures and inspire change.

From war-torn Lebanon to global advocate for peace

Born in Tripoli, Lebanon, Harfouch’s early years were marked by the devastation of war, during which he tragically lost friends. Music became his solace. Often hiding behind his piano during bombings, he credits the instrument with saving his life. This profound connection to music drove him to transform personal pain into a universal call for peace.

Over the years, Omar Harfouch has built a remarkable career blending classical artistry with modern media. Image Credit: Patrick Sawaya

Harfouch’s musical journey began with piano studies in the Soviet Union, where he also trained in diplomacy. Over the years, he has built a remarkable career blending classical artistry with modern media, using his platform to champion unity and social change.

A trailblazer in music and advocacy

Harfouch’s contributions to music and peacebuilding have earned him widespread acclaim. On November 14, 2024, he became the first artist to perform in the Apostolic Library of the Vatican. In this historic setting, he presented his "Concerto for Peace" alongside a symphony orchestra, delivering a powerful message of unity to a global audience.

During the event, Pope Francis awarded Harfouch the Pontifical Medal of the Vatican Jubilee 2025, a symbol of peace and hope. The Pope hailed him as a "pilgrim of peace," recognising his ability to weave cultural diplomacy into his music and tailor its message to resonate with local audiences.

Recognitions and awards

A Parisian by nationality, Harfouch has made significant contributions to France’s cultural and philanthropic landscape. In 2024, he received the Creation Prize for peace for his composition for piano and orchestra of "Concerto for Peace" during the ceremony of the eleventh edition of CAEL Awards in Dubai, further cementing his role as a global peace advocate.

Harfouch is also the recipient of the Prix de l'universalisme from the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism (LICRA). This award highlights his lifelong dedication to tolerance, human rights, and bridging cultural divides through music.

A legacy of hope and harmony

Omar Harfouch’s life and work stand as a testament to the transformative power of music. From his compositions to his global performances, he continues to use his artistry as a beacon of hope in a fractured world. By inspiring peace and understanding, Harfouch ensures that his music resonates far beyond concert halls, touching hearts and fostering change.