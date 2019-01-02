In the weeks after the disaster, swathes of the pine forest downwind from the reactor turned red from the radiation, withered and died. Chernobyl was a wasteland. Now, it could be described as the largest nature reserve in Europe. On YouTube, there are numerous videos of mutated creatures — catfish with flowing whiskers, flower-like fins and long, serpent-like tails. In fact, the Zone has become a haven for endangered animals. Bears, wolves, boars, beavers and lynx live here without fear of human predation. In spring, the air is apparently alive with birdsong. Robots sent into the reactor found mushrooms climbing up the walls. After the evacuation, the authorities shot every animal they could find, but the Zone is full of dogs who were once pets and, in the absence of humans, became the apex pack animal.