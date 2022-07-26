Calling all scriptwriters from this region. Here’s your chance to turn your script in Arabic language into a feature film.
On July 26, Sharjah Film Platform Pitching Forum is offering one UAE-based scriptwriter an opportunity to win Dh200,000 to turn their script into a feature film.
Ten finalists who have a completed draft of a feature-length script in the Arabic language will receive professional script development training ahead of Sharjah Film Platform (SFP) and will participate in a mandatory script lab and an on-site pitching event during SFP’s closing weekend. The winner of the Pitching Forum will be awarded through a joint grant by Sharjah Art Foundation and an investment fund by SHAMS.
Sharjah Film Platform (SFP) is an annual festival that sustains, strengthens and celebrates the work of independent filmmakers and moving image artists in the region.
Interested candidates should submit their materials to pitchingforum@sharjahart.org by September 5.
A full draft of your script (minimum 75 pages long) is a must along with a financial plan and budget summary of how the funds will be used.
The applicant must also have at least one director’s credit, which you can demonstrate by submitting a web link or movie file for a full film you have directed. This can either be a short or feature-length film, but it cannot be a trailer. Alternatively, if you are a scriptwriter who does not direct, you must have a director with at least one film on their resume who is attached to your project and is committed to directing your film, if awarded. They must submit a sample of previous film work.
In your application, you must also submit a page-long synopsis of your script and your biography.