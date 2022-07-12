1 of 13
We are halfway through 2022 and there were a few films that grabbed our attention and had our hearts. Grim star-crossed romantic tragedies (think ‘Love Hostel’) and visual extravaganzas like ‘RRR’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ dominated our lives this year. But there was also some space for quirky fare. Here’s a list of films that made a mark so far …
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt looked almost too cherubic to play a spirited sex worker in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s operatic spectacle ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, but she pulls it off with incredible grace. This disturbing tale of a young woman who’s sold to a brothel for a measly sum by her lover after they elope hits all the right spots. But Ganga’s transformation to a powerful matriarch like Gangubai — revered and respected among her rights-starved peers — is sad and inspiring at the same time. Here’s a protagonist who revelled in living life on her own terms. Bhatt is in complete command as this woman who harnesses her agency despite being in a profession where she’s violated every day. Bhansali — who’s known for making tragedies look almost gut-wrenchingly romantic — outdoes himself in this film. But the real winner is Bhatt who is in top form in this drama. Watch out for the scene where she learns about her father’s death over a telephone call to her folks. She’s brittle, shrill and humane there. (Streaming on Netflix)
Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone anchors this tempestuous relationship drama. The title, which means depths in Hindi, doesn’t simply skim the surface as it explores love, lust and life in all its complicated glory. It’s a movie that’s willing to offer a free-fall for its principal characters, even if it means they are plummeting to new depraved depths in several scenes. Led by an absolutely in-form Paudkone as Alisha (a young woman trapped by her violent past), the movie explores her tenuous dynamics with her estranged and wealthy cousin Tia (Ananya Panday), her inappropriate attraction to Tia’s foxy fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi), and the fallouts from her questionable life choices. This movie understandably got polarising reviews, but love it or hate it, you can't ignore this murky relationship tale..
‘RRR’: Director SS Rajamouli’s brand of cinema is always loud, bombastic and bloated, and his 2022 sweeping epic ‘RRR’ is no different. We have strapping Telugu A-listers like Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr fighting off tigers, swinging off bridges, and plucking ironclad manhole cover with zero sweat. It’s a lad fest and it’s their combined machismo that makes this film delightful. It’s an out-and-out visual spectacle set during pre-Independence India about two hunky men fighting off their colonialists. Your love for folk tales, rooted in Indian reality, is strengthened after watching this spectacular feature. (Streaming on Netflix)
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’: Let’s face it: it’s been a tough two years for most of us with the global pandemic dominating our lives. So, when a hare-brained horror comedy like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ rolls along, you just lap it up with gusto. The laughs come easy as Kartik Aaryan and seasoned actress Tabu make it their business to give us a good time at the movies. It’s spooky and soapy making it a fun-filled amiable feature. Yes, the humour is low brow, but there’s a lot of fun to be had in this entertainer that doesn’t pretend to be cerebral. (Streaming on Netflix)
‘Loop Lapeta’: Taapsee Pannu charges ahead in this zany Hindi adaptation of German existentialist drama ‘Run Lola Run’ and plays the plucky protagonist Savi with utter conviction. Pannu’s character is constantly on the run to save her boyfriend Satya (an on-point Tahir Raj Bhasin) who gets into trouble with his mobster boss. Savi is in total charge here. It’s clear that this whacky woman is hurtling against time and that makes it an exhilarating watch. The ‘what ifs’ are a running theme in this enjoyable feature that delves into how your split-second decisions can often alter your life forever. Same scenario, different endings because of the calls that Savi and Satya make leaves you all pumped. (Streaming on Netflix)
‘Badhaai Do’: This satirical drama takes a swipe at all those families who are obsessed with getting their children married and settled. This sensible comedy of a pair entering a sham marriage to pacify their families will speak to you on many levels. Both Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar — who become reluctant life partners — elevate this rich material with their nuanced performances. Their transactional relationship and how they warm up to each other is what makes this drama come alive. If you are in the mood for a unconventional story about growing lasting bonds then this one is right up your street. (Streaming on Netflix)
‘Jalsa’: When you have actors like Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan fronting a film, then it’s reason enough to give it a shot because they don’t disappoint. This stirring film explores the shifting power dynamics between two women who are weirdly co-dependent on each other. Shah plays the nanny to Balan’s differently abled son, but their lives get messily intertwined after a fateful night. Shah and Balan play off each other well and you can’t help but root for both women as they face their lives’ biggest traumas. The climax is underwhelming, but there’s a weird sense of sisterhood that permeates this entire film. (Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)
‘Love Hostel’: Here’s full marks to director and writer Shanker Raman for taking on a bold theme like interfaith relationships and giving us a grim and riveting film about honour killings. Sanya Malhotra plays the feisty Jyoti Dilawar who falls in love with Ashu Shokeen (Vikrant Massey). They face violent resistance from their families and run away together to find a government-sponsored sanctuary called ‘Love Hostel’. But are they truly safe from self-appointed morality guardians who are out for their blood? It isn’t an easy watch, but put a ring on this violent star-crossed romance that makes you question humanity and lack of empathy in the current world we live in. (Streaming on Zee5)
‘Thar’: Harshvardhan Kapoor has often been blasted for having it easy in Bollywood because of his famous actor dad Anil Kapoor, but this film makes you want to believe otherwise. This nihilistic Western Curry adventure, set in 1980s Rajasthan, explores the exploits of an unhinged serial killer. His gory murders are being investigated by a local cop, played ably by Anil Kapoor. The cat-and-mouse game is an engaging film, but be warned that the violence on display might be hard to stomach. Even if the violence makes you queasy, we bet that you can’t keep your eyes off it. (Streaming on Netflix)
‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’: This star-studded ensemble comedy about couples trying hard to keep their marriage afloat is a fun watch. Filled with a clutch of gorgeous talents like Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, this sparkling movie follows the troubled marriages of a father and son, who are collectively disillusioned about their spouses and how marriage isn’t living up to all that hype and hoopla. The men are given a longer rope in this film to mess up, while the women are assigned to be that understanding nurturer. But if you can look the other way in this regard, there’s a lot of fun to be had in this romantic comedy about badly-behaved husbands and harried wives. (UAE cinemas)
Special mention: ‘A Thursday’: Yami Gautam has the kind of face where you will instantly trust her with your life, and this film turns that belief on its head and gives us a few curve balls. The hostage drama about a popular teacher going rogue and taking her tiny wards hostage is riveting. Gautam plays Naina Jawal, the teacher with a sunny disposition, going dark on us. She’s ably supported by actors like Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni, who plays cops on call to diffuse the murky situation. This searing drama deals with unresolved childhood trauma with a deft hand. Watch this one for Gautam’s brilliant turn. Seasoned actress Dimple Kapadia, as always, delivers a sturdy performance as the Indian Prime Minister who relents to Naina’s demands. (Streaming on Disney+)
