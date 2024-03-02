Abu Dhabi: "The success of the 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) of the World Trade Organization (WTO), hosted by Abu Dhabi, reaffirms the UAE’s role in leading and facilitating global dialogues to foster synergies and craft innovative solutions to surmount challenges in the global economy, ensuring a brighter, promising future for humanity," said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).
“The outcomes of the MC13 in Abu Dhabi represent a major milestone in our journey to develop the global trade system in an ever-changing world where trade, technology, environment, and development are intertwined. Leading by example, the UAE has taken bold initiatives to support the global trading system to uplift economies and enrich lives, including championing support for three of the WTO’s trust funds benefiting developing and least-developed countries. Additionally, the TradeTech Global Initiative, launched by Ministry of Economy and ADDED in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), is set to modernise global trade through the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies,” he added.
“As a preferred destination for talent, business, investment, and international trade, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting a free, equitable, and inclusive global trade system, thereby empowering all members of the international community to seize opportunities, prosper, and flourish,” said Al Zaabi.