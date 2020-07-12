Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on Sunday said it would start operating its first flights in October, with six destinations announced for the low budget airline’s initial flights.
Based out of Abu Dhabi International Airport, the flights will be operated by the airline’s two brand new Airbus A321 neo aircraft, with its network of flights scheduled for Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan. Tickets are available to purchase through the airline’s official website www.wizzair.com.
Launched as a joint venture between ADQ and Wizz Air, the low cost carrier was last month also recognised as a national carrier for the UAE by the Council of Ministers; subject to filling all legal, administrative and technical conditions and requirements by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.
“We firmly believe the lowest cost always wins – our ultra-low cost model allows for ultra-low fares to stimulate consumer demand,” Wizz Air said to Gulf News back in April, noting that the new budget airline would be ideally suited for the travel market once it gradually recovers, with travellers looking for more affordable options to start flying again.
[Our] wide selection of products and services provides a compelling offer to our customers especially at times when propensity to fly is lower than before and the travelling public in general has less to spend in the aftermath of this unprecedented crisis,” the airline added.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s announcement follows that of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, another one of the emirate’s newest low cost carriers, which this month said it would start its own operations from July 14 with flights to Alexandria and Sohag.