Aston Martin has started a testing programme for the AMB 001, the limited edition motorcycle it is building in partnership with motorcycle-maker Brough Superior.
A prototype of the exclusive motorcycle took to the track at Pau-Arnos in France recently signalling the start of dynamic testing. Designed for the race track, the AMB 001 is strictly limited to just 100 examples and is priced at 108,000 euros (Dh444,300).
Brough Superior’s test rider will start logging his feedback on all areas of performance, from the overall dynamic feel of the bike to details regarding cornering, braking and acceleration. This information will be used to fine-tune the motorcycle before production starts this autumn and first deliveries begin at the end of this year.
A turbocharged engine with an output of 180 horsepower powers the AMB 001. While track testing is mostly to log details on the chassis, Aston Martin says engine bench testing is taking place in parallel to streamline the development process.
“Everybody involved has managed to make tremendous progress with the development of AMB 001, despite the challenges we have all been facing. This special motorcycle is, like our road cars, the result of beautiful design melding with modern technology to produce a bike that any collector will be proud of. We are delighted to see how much progress has been made, both on and off track and look forward to the moment when production starts for this stunning machine,” said Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman.
