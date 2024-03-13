The third and final episode of Investing in the Future spotlights Dubai Investments’ strategic approach that has set it apart, focusing on multi-use properties that cater to diverse investment appetites. From the marquee properties like Dubai Investments Park and Mirdif Hills to Al Taif Business Centre and the visually stunning Danah Bay, Dubai Investments’ portfolio is a testament to innovation and foresight, explains Gautam Mohanty, financial services and real estate expert.
In this episode titled Building Tomorrow, Mohanty explores the challenges faced by Dubai Investments, including the importance of managing perceptions in a highly perception-driven industry. He shares insights into the company’s strategy of predicting demand rather than following trends, creating bespoke solutions for industry, commercial, and residential needs.
