Dubai villa owner seeks action against building defect
Question: A year ago, I received a villa from a contractor. The villa has many defects, including water leakage from the ceiling. Due investigation has found that the ceiling insulation is not good. What are my rights under the law?
Jobless Dh25m Big Ticket winner says life is 'surreal'
Lady luck smiled on Sharjah resident Aravind Appukuttan at the most unexpected time. The 30-year-old winner of the Dh25 million Big Ticket grand prize is currently unemployed and was hoping to secure a new job soon.
How to apply for a maid’s, nanny’s visa in the UAE
If you are looking to hire a maid, nanny or any other domestic worker for assistance at home, the process for applying for a domestic worker’s visa in the UAE is extremely easy. The application process has been streamlined by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), and all domestic workers need to be hired through approved Tadbeer centres.
Mubadala makes its biggest healthcare investment
The Abu Dhabi wealth fund Mubadala will purchase a minority stake in Zelis, the US-based healthcare tech company. The deal continues the UAE entity's expansion of its exposure in healthcare and allied sector entities.