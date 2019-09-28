Vietnam could end the year with an inflation rate of less than 3%

Hanoi: Vietnam’s economic growth quickened in the third quarter, underpinned by solid growth in exports and manufacturing.

Gross domestic product rose 7.31 per cent from a year earlier, up from a revised 6.73 per cent in the second quarter, the General Statistics Office in Hanoi said Saturday. That compared to a median estimate of 6.7 per cent in a Bloomberg survey of four economists. The economy expanded 6.98 per cent in the nine months through September from a year earlier, data from the statistics office showed.

“Manufacturing is the main driver of economic growth in the first nine months of the year, followed by services,” Nguyen Bich Lam, head of General Statistics Office, said at Hanoi briefing on Saturday.

Inflation watch

Vietnam could end the year with an inflation rate of less than 3 per cent, lower than the government’s 4 per cent target as food prices remain stable, said Do Thi Ngoc, head of the consumer prices department at the General Statistics Office.