In a sign of continuing confidence and trust in the UAE’s resilient economy, LuLu International Exchange opened its 75th branch at Jebel Ali industrial Area on Monday, with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, UAE, inaugurating the branch as part of an online function attended by M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, and Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group.

Congratulating the organisation on the launch of their milestone branch, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri said during the function, “It is a pleasure to be joining you in the very beginning of this year, particularly on this special day that marks the 15th anniversary of the accession of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. As we celebrate 15 years of great achievements in the UAE, we continue to work on strengthening partnerships between the UAE’s public and private sectors and enhancing the role of private sector in development, considering its role as the main driver of social and economic progress.

"LuLu Group, which remains as a prime example in terms of its achievement of unparalleled business success in the UAE and other markets, is one of our important partners in the retail sector. I congratulate the Group on the success of their continued expansion drive and the opening of the 75th LuLu Exchange outlet in the UAE."

Acknowledging the contribution of LuLu Exchange to the payments ecosystem and the economy of the UAE, the UAE Minister of Economy added, “LuLu Exchange, which harnesses the potential of modern technology to safely and conveniently enable customers to conduct payments, exchange currency and remit money to their home countries, highlights the pace of digital transformation in the country’s remittances industry and the payments ecosystem as a whole.”

The branch, which is located at Pasons Hypermarket Building, marks the company’s fourth branch in the Jebel Ali region, further strengthening LuLu Exchange’s strong network across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, M.A. Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International, said, “LuLu Exchange remains committed to providing state-of-the-art financial services to the people of UAE. The UAE’s wise and humanitarian leaders have enabled an ecosystem that prioritizes customer needs, towards building a digital economy. Our network of branches coupled with our digital capabilities will give our customers much needed access to a reliable and seamless solution for their cross-border payment needs.”

The new branch also marks the 224th Global Branch of LuLu Financial Group and Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of the Group, congratulated the team for staying committed to roll out innovative financial solutions, in line with evolving market dynamics.

“Our expansion reflects our commitment to continually bridge the gap between our services and customers through the application of technology and collaborative partnerships. The UAE has been welcoming to businesses and people from all walks of life, and as a responsible financial services provider, we re-affirm our commitment to the wellbeing of this great nation and its people.”