Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s non-oil sector contribution to the GDP amounted to 72.3 per cent in 2021, up from 71.3 per cent in 2020, according to Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre data.
The hotels and restaurants, wholesale and retail and health and social services sectors contributed 21.3 per cent, 14.1 per cent and 13.8 per cent respectively, during the reference period.
The UAE’s GDP at constant prices achieved a growth of 3.8 per cent in 2021, exceeding the forecasts of relevant international institutions, which expected the growth of the country’s GDP for the same year to reach 2.1 per cent.