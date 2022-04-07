Dubai: The UAE has reported the region’s highest gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Thursday.
According to the latest statistics, the UAE’s economy grew by 3.8 per cent in 2021, even though the World Bank anticipated a growth rate of 2.1 per cent.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Statistics Centre has announced the UAE’s gross domestic product for 2021. While the World Bank expected the UAE’s economy to grow by 2.1 per cent, we achieved a growth rate of 3.8 per cent in 2021 (higher than the growth realised in 2019). This is the highest in the region. At current prices, our GDP was Dh1.489 trillion.”
“Despite the challenges the world has seen, the UAE has not stopped moving steadily forward. Our economy is growing and so is our development journey. Our competitiveness is moving up and our future is going to be great. Our message to our people is that the best is yet to come,” Sheikh Mohammad tweeted.