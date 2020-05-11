There will be no VAT hike for UAE right now, the finance ministry has confirmed. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: The UAE has no plans to increase its VAT (value-added tax) rate, according to Younis Khouri, under-secretary in the Finance Ministry, after Saudi Arabia confirmed it would go in for a hike.

Even prior to the ministry confirmation, business sources were hopeful that the UAE would not opt for a rate hike now. “In fact, we are hoping there would be a six-month deferment of VAT payments, until business levels stabilize and consumer confidence returns,” said Abdul Salam K.P., a member of the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group.