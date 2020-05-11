1 of 7
Q by Aston Martin, the British supercar maker’s bespoke division has created a specification exclusively for the Middle East.
Commissioned by Aston Martin MENA, the specification is dubbed ‘Arabesque’, and pays tribute to Arabian art and design.
Arabesque specification is now available to order on the DBS Superleggera, and will be applied to more Aston Martin models in the future – including the new DBX SUV.
Exclusive personalisation elements in the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Arabesque include traditional Middle Eastern elements within its signature design codes.
Interior and exterior design and trim modifications include bespoke materials such as camel hair and silk, as well as unique inlaid Arabesque patterned carbon fibre throughout. The exterior is finished in rich Royal Indigo, with patterned carbon fibre roof, front splitter, diffuser and rear spoiler.
The duotone interior in Indigo and Coral Sand Bridge of Weir leather gets he Arabesque pattern as well, with the roof headlining featuring a quilt pattern.
In keeping with the overall theme, the seats and headrests feature Middle Eastern patterns embroidered into them with embroidered Aston Martin wings.
