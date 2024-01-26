Tulah Clinical Wellness, deriving its name from the Sanskrit word for balance, serves as a haven where nature, tradition, heritage, and innovation converge to realign the mind, body, and soul. True healing, viewed as an art, unfolds as a journey of resilience, self-love, and self-discovery — a process demanding time, patience, and courage. The ultimate reward? A life enriched with abundant health and vitality.
“At Tulah Clinical Wellness, we embrace a scientific approach, integrating clinical wellness and holistic well-being, addressing the body, mind and soul through a blend of modern and traditional medicine with proven clinical outcomes,” says Faizal E. Kottikollon, Founder & Chairman, KEF Holdings and Tulah Clinical Wellness.
Distinguished as the world’s inaugural clinical luxury wellness retreat, Tulah presents a harmonious fusion of ancient Ayurvedic treatments, contemporary medicine, and data-driven technology. This unique blend serves as your guide on a transformative health journey.
“With Tulah Clinical Wellness, we are committed to fostering collaboration between the UAE and India in the health and wellness sector. We aim to bring advanced medical services and wellness programmes to Calicut in Kerala, thereby contributing to the exchange of expertise, technologies and fostering economic ties between the two nations by enhancing the overall well-being of individuals,” says Kottikollon.
“Our team of experts steers you towards a restorative path, adeptly managing chronic illnesses and ailments. Simultaneously, our programmes facilitate detoxification, stress reduction, and realignment, providing you with the opportunity to rediscover your true self. At Tulah Clinical Wellness, we go beyond conventional wellness practices, offering an unparalleled experience where traditional wisdom meets cutting-edge advancements in the pursuit of optimal health and well-being,” explains Kottikollon.