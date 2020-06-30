Trade License Zone and leading eCommerce brands have joined forces to launch an all-in-one solution for aspiring eCommerce startups in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

Trade License Zone and a collaboration of leading brands in the eCommerce space have joined forces to launch an all-in-one solution for aspiring eCommerce business startups.

We are delighted to launch eBorderless.com by bringing together top brands including Creative971, Automyze, G-TAG, Braincube and AEServer to form this all-in-one solution for eCommerce businesses, both new and established.

eBorderless.com is the all-in-one solution for eCommerce startups in the UAE. Everything you need is covered in order to get your eCommerce venture off to a flying start.

eCommerce businesses have been a rapidly growing global phenomenon since the early 2000s, so it’s no surprise it’s an extremely popular area for startups. Dubai and the UAE offer an exceptional value proposition for many business ventures, but especially eCommerce. The UAE is a location like no other, easily reached from Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas; part of a well- connected logistics network, and with favourable tax laws.

If you have an existing eCommerce business anywhere in the world it’s worth looking at how relocation to the UAE could take it to the next level.

Business ideas often don’t get off the ground due to problems pulling together the different areas needed for a complete business solution. eCommerce is no different – you need to consider appropriate licensing, the best shopfront, the most suitable logistics partners, payment and banking solutions, as well as VAT and tax implications.

This is certainly what Karl Hougaard, Founder and Managing Partner of Trade License Zone, had in mind pulling together all the partners:

“We are delighted to team up with leading brands to provide a complete solution to local and international customers. We deal with so many individuals for their initial licensing needs, which we have in their hands within a day or two, quite often only to see them struggle for long periods of time to bring together the complete solution. This is no longer necessary as eBorderless.com takes care of it all. You simply select the specialist service and partner you need and they will assist you.”

eCommerce entrepreneurs may have a great idea, or a perfect product line, or all the right contacts and suppliers – but give up due to red tape and uncertainty. It’s time to change this. With eBorderless.com you’ll be able to drive your business with focus and precision from the start.

Whether you are just launching, looking to be more efficient operationally, or needing to better maximise your returns, eBorderless.com has you covered with partnerships to all the providers you’ll need – all in one place.