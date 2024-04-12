Group CEO of Diriyah Company, Jerry Inzerillo said: "Diriyah Square is more than just a shopping destination—it is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to driving economic growth and fostering creativity and innovation.

That is why we are so excited to invite investors and stakeholders from around the world to join us in this exciting journey, and to be a part of shaping the future of retail," Inzerillo added. "With its pedestrian-centric design, direct access to Wadi Hanifah, and close vicinity to the breathtaking At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, the district will be a world-leading lifestyle destination.”