Paris: Diriyah Company will introduce its latest lifestyle destination – Diriyah Square – to global industry leaders participating at the World Retail Congress in Paris from April 16 to 18. Located on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the new retail hub will host over 400 new retail outlets and more than 100 restaurants and cafes at the heart of the historic Diriyah development area, incorporating 300-year-old traditional architectural concepts and design.
Diriyah Square aims to become an international focal point that connects the world’s finest retail brands with local artisan goods.
As part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Diriyah Square is poised to become a hub of commerce, culture, and entertainment. The project emphasises sustainability, community engagement, and cultural preservation.
Group CEO of Diriyah Company, Jerry Inzerillo said: "Diriyah Square is more than just a shopping destination—it is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's commitment to driving economic growth and fostering creativity and innovation.
That is why we are so excited to invite investors and stakeholders from around the world to join us in this exciting journey, and to be a part of shaping the future of retail," Inzerillo added. "With its pedestrian-centric design, direct access to Wadi Hanifah, and close vicinity to the breathtaking At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site, the district will be a world-leading lifestyle destination.”
Diriyah Company is a dynamic mixed-use developer redefining urban planning to transform Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, into a thriving capital of culture, entertainment, education, and the arts.