Things are going to change at Jebel Jais - the UAE's tallest mountain. Ras Al Khaimah will announce multiple investments to make it a 'standalone destination'. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah will be revealing its investment plans to build on Jebel Jais' growing attractions as a tourist destination. The emirate now figures prominently as the favoured travel destination for UAE residents, and more so since many have postponed their overseas trips.

The investment strategy will focus primarily on developing Jebel Jais as a "standalone destination" through "nature-based" projects including a pop-up hotel concept, scheduled to open in the second-half of 2021. This will bring in a cliff-side accommodation.

In addition, a Mountain Lodge, located adjacent to the emirate’s popular hiking trails, will provide luxury accommodation when it opens in 2022. Tourists will get to wind through the landscape on the Jais Coaster, a summer bobsled concept inspired by the Alps, which will open in the second quarter of 2021.

“With the introduction of our new investment strategy, we aim to allocate additional funds towards Jebel Jais to enrich visitor experiences and to accommodate increasing demand for travel experiences set in expansive, open and natural environments," said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Various government departments in Ras Al Khaimah worked on the long-term investment strategy that will create ongoing funding for the development of nature-based tourism attractions on Jebel Jais.

Sky high living... and meeting

Jebel Jais will also host Sky High Meetings - the highest meeting room in the UAE and set against the backdrop of the Hajar mountains. It will open later this year.