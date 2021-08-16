Image Credit:

From buying a policy at an insurance company’s physical office, technology has enabled customers with the ability to buy an insurance policy within minutes from their smartphones. Here is a list of benefits when you buy car insurance online from Tokio Marine in the UAE.

Benefits of buying online car insurance

Insuring your car online is not difficult at all. Here are some benefits of buying online car insurance.

1. Better transparency

You can find out in detail about our car insurance policy by visiting our website (www.tmnf.ae) where you can access all documents including policy wordings and read through them before making an informed choice. The online policy buying process helps you to compare different plans at once so that you can find the right fit for yourselves.

2. Low premium

Generally, when you purchase a car insurance online, you are most likely to get an additional online discount. This could always vary from time to time and hence we recommend checking the insurer’s website to confirm the same.

3. 2-minute purchase

You can now buy Tokio Marine Car Insurance policy within two minutes via our website. So, no paperwork, and no filling long forms. Online car insurance is quick, simple, and efficient.

4. Prompt service

If you get stuck while buying the policy or while raising a claim, our customer support team is at your service at all times.

5. Hurdle-free claim settlement

Online car insurance helps with a hassle free claim settlement, which previously included heavy documentation. You can notify your claim online and submit the necessary documents online immediately to speed up the settlement.

Explore Tokio Marine insurance policy online and its benefits

Here are the top advantages of insuring your car with Tokio Marine:

- Insure your car within minutes from our website

- Skip paperwork and get a hassle-free experience

- Get add on services such as Roadside Assistance free on selected plans

- Benefit from our wide network of approved garages