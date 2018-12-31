Midway through a plan known as Power 88, which Ghosn unveiled to much fanfare in 2011, it became clear that Nissan would fall short of the ambitious targets he had set. He wanted Nissan to reach 8 per cent profit margins and 8 per cent market share in the countries where it operated. Dealers complained that they were losing money and that Ghosn's big incentives to buyers to meet his targets were eating into their margins. They also grumbled that Nissan was selling too many vehicles to rental companies that then would flood the secondary buyers' market.