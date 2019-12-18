Tata has the option to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court

Ratan Tata Image Credit: ABLF

An appeals court upheld charges by Cyrus Mistry that he was improperly ousted as chairman of the $110 billion Tata Group, paving the way for his reinstatement and marking a loss for the conglomerate’s chairman emeritus Ratan Tata.

A two-judge panel of India’s National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday said Ratan Tata’s actions against Mistry were oppressive and the appointment of a new chairman was illegal. The court also said Tata Sons’ move to turn private from a public company was unlawful and ordered a reversal.

The order will take effect after four weeks and Tata has the option to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court.

The verdict adds a new headache for the salt-to-software group, which faces business challenges including a cost-cutting drive at its Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc unit and the impact of an economic slump back home in India.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. fell after the verdict, dragging down the main equity gauge. Representatives for the Tata Group and Mistry’s office couldn’t immediately comment.