Dubai: Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) reported a 51 per cent year-on-year increase in South Korean visitors in the first half of 2024, following a 225 per cent surge in 2023.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary of operations in South Korea, DET signed new MOUs with influential South Korean institutions to "drive a new era of customised consumer experiences through precision-driven marketing and product development."

DET signed MoUs with a leading media powerhouse and a key player in the financial industry, marking a significant advancement in its approach to that market. "These agreements will further strengthen Dubai's position as a premier international destination, focusing on amplifying the city's wellness and fitness offerings, as well as leveraging popular cultural content and high-profile personalities," DET said.

Actor and friend of Dubai, Park Hyung-sik, who filmed in Dubai for an ongoing DET campaign, expressed his love for the city and shared some of his treasured Dubai experiences.

Korean actor Park Hyung-sik with DET CEO Issam Kazim. Image Credit: DET

Kazim, said, "Recognising the immense potential of the market and Dubai's ability to serve the South Korean audience with unique experiences ranging from culture and heritage to retail and relaxation, we are immensely proud of the remarkable achievements driven by our dedicated team, supported by our stakeholders, and in collaboration with our South Korean travel trade partners."

According to DET, Dubai's popularity among South Korean travellers continues to be enhanced through partnerships and impactful marketing initiatives, including campaigns featuring famous South Korean celebrities.

The most recent' Dubai, Who's Ready' showcases the city's attractions through the experiences of actors Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik and has resonated with audiences in South Korea and other markets where K-drama has surged in popularity.