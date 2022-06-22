Sheikh Hamdan toured the facilities and departments of the headquarters of Dubai Chambers

Image Credit: @HamdanMohammed/Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai visited Dubai Chambers on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of working continuously to consolidate Dubai’s position as an attractive business and investment destination, noting that Dubai’s economic development journey reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make the emirate a global investment hub and a major driver of the new global economy.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the facilities and departments of the headquarters of Dubai Chambers.

He was briefed about future plans and projects of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "The chambers of commerce have played a significant role in Dubai's economic development. Today, we look forward to maximise this role in the field of digital economy, technical investments and building new global economic opportunities."

"Today, we have three chambers of commerce, we have the best business environment, and most of all, we have Mohammed bin Rashid's future vision for Dubai to be the main hub of the new global economy,” he added.

"Our next priorities are: the sustainability of our family businesses, the development of our digital economy, and access to new markets. All government and private entities will work as one team to achieve these priorities,” Sheikh Hamdan further said.

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the plans and objectives of Dubai Chambers and stressed the importance of implementing the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote an attractive and competitive environment for investment that improves ease of doing business in Dubai, and contributes to raising the volume of foreign trade and developing the digital economy sector.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan witnessed the signing of Performance Agreements for senior officials in Dubai Chambers.