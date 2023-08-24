Dubai: British luxury marque Rolls-Royce has introduced the Amethyst Droptail, a new addition to its Droptail lineup. Inspired by the amethyst gemstone, which holds significance as the birthstone of the patron’s son, the car reflects elevated applied artistry. The patron’s family business, once a gemstone boutique, now stands as a multinational corporation.
The design draws inspiration from the Globe Amaranth wildflower, native to the patron’s home region, resulting in a duotone exterior paint finish that captures various stages of the flower’s bloom. The Globe Amaranth body color, a soft purple with a silver undertone and iridescent finish, contrasts elegantly with the deep purple Amethyst paint used on the upper coachwork.
“This stunning expression of Rolls-Royce Droptail truly captures the soul of its commissioning client,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “This distinguished and international individual exemplifies connoisseurship, and their global outlook, refined tastes and deep-rooted heritage were a broadening pleasure to explore.”
The car’s exterior features intricate carbon fiber detailing, showcasing a chevron pattern book-matched along two axes, finished with a fine layer of Amethyst-tinted lacquer. The client’s keen eye for detail is also evident in the Pantheon grille treatment, where partially hand-brushed and hand-polished elements create a distinctive surface.
“A Coachbuilt Rolls-Royce derives its identity and legend from the accomplishments, sensibilities and character of its owner,” said Anders Warming, Design Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “It is this human dimension, combined with highly progressive design, that makes it entirely unique and irreplaceable.”
Inside, the Amethyst Droptail boasts an extensive wooden surface area, with wood texture exposed through a new veneering process. To ensure durability and performance, interior wood parts underwent rigorous testing for various climates. The client’s request for amethyst gemstone-adorned rotary dials adds an elegant touch.
The removable hard top transforms the Droptail into a roadster or coupé, while the electrochromic glass roof changes color and transparency. The interior houses a bespoke Vacheron Constantin timepiece, ‘Les Cabinotiers Armillary Tourbillon,’ seamlessly integrated into the design with amethyst-colored elements and intricate finishes.
“Created for an individual with a passion for modern design, the minutia of haute horlogerie techniques and whose family has a special connection to gemstones, Amethyst Droptail is a remarkable projection of connoisseurship, contemporary design and personal heritage,” said Alex Innes, Head of Coachbuild Design, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.