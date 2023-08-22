1 of 24
The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is the flagship of Pebble Beach Automotive Week. Begun in 1950 and now considered to be the world’s premier celebration of the automobile, this is the ultimate event for every car enthusiast. Picture here is a 1907 Itala 100 horsepower
Image Credit: Bloomberg
Each year, the finest collector cars gather on the 18th fairway of Pebble Beach Golf Links to compete to be named Best of Show — the ultimate award for automobiles. Pictured here is a 1967 Porsche 906E Weinsberg Coupe
Experts critique their elegance, technical merit, and history. And crowds come from all corners of the globe to cheer their favorites. In tandem with the competition between extraordinary historic automobiles, the Concours also serves as host to some of the most anticipated concepts and new car debuts. Pictured here is a 1937 Delahaye 135 Competition Court Figoni et Falaschi Roadster
1930 Mercedes-Benz 710 SS Special Roadster, winner of the Mercedes-Benz SS & SSK class category, during the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California.
A 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300 S Cabriolet, second place Postwar Luxury class category.
A 1957 Maserati 200SI Fantuzzi Spyder, winner of the Phil Hill Cup and second place in Postwar Sports Racing class category.
A 1952 Pegaso Z-102 Tibidabo Touring Spyder, first place in Pegaso class category.
A 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC Scaglietti Barchetta, first place Ferrari Competition class category.
A 1937 Talbot-Lago T150 C-SS Figoni et Falaschi Teardrop Coupe
1939 Delahaye 165 Figoni et Falaschi Cabriolet
A 1988 McLaren MP4/4-2 Formula One race car, winner of the Tony Hulman Trophy.
A 1954 Edwards America Convertible, winner of the Briggs Cunningham Trophy.
A 1965 McLaren M1A Race Car, winner of the Montagu of Beaulieu Trophy.
A 1953 Kurtis Sorrell SR-100 Roadster, first place American Dream Cars of the 1950s class category.
A 1953 Ferrari 212 Inter Vignale Coupe, first place Ferrari Grand Touring class category.
A 1955 Imperial convertible, first place Postwar Luxury class category.
A 1952 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 SS Touring Spider, winner of the Chairman's Award.
A 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atalante, third place in the Class K: Bugatti Type 57 class category.
A 1937 BMW 326 Erdmann & Rossi Cabriolet, second place in European classic sport category.
A 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, 1st place Postwar Preservation class.
A 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Cabriolet, second place Postwar Preservation class category.
A 1924 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Barker Tourer, second place Prewar Preservation class category.
