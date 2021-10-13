Do you use headphones to listen to music, for podcasts, work or something entirely different? There's something out there for everyone. Image Credit: Unsplash/Bruce Mars

Whether you’re an audiophile or not, you probably need a pair of headphones with great sound quality, the ability to cancel noise around you, and superior comfort for the ears. Although phones and other devices often come with a pair of earphones, they are probably not exactly what you require. Everyone in the family could do with a good pair of headphones to take official meetings, attend online classes or simply unwind with some music or a movie.

To ensure your ears feel loved while you go about your tasks, we curated a list of the 5 best headphones and earbuds available, with a variety of uses, at a variety of prices. Most of them are Amazon Prime-eligible, which means you could be using them to listen to your favourite tunes as early as tomorrow, if you purchase today.

JBL - T110 Wired Universal In-Ear Headphone

Who is it for?

The JBL - T110 is the perfect pair of headphones, if you want a rich bass experience at an affordable price. It’s great for people who love to listen to percussive electronic music (EDM) and other house genres when they are on the go.

What’s the best part?

Despite the differences in colour and price, all the headphones are noise-cancelling, lightweight, compact, and sit well in the ear. The hybrid silicone earbuds are soft and can be used to listen to the audio for long hours at a stretch, without straining the ears. The built-in speakers are also tilted at an angle to enhance the quality of the sound played. The flat ribbon style of the cable makes the earphones tangle-free. The single-button remote on the cable helps you control music playback and also acts as a built-in microphone that helps you answer and drop calls on the fly.

Warranty: International warranty applicable, if purchased from the UAE

Sony MDR-EX155AP Wired In-Ear Headphones

Who is it for?

If you’re a student who attends online classes from home and needs some privacy to focus in class, the Sony MDR-EX155AP headphones are ideal for you. The headphones are also great for people who need to take work meetings at home.

What’s the best part?

The headphones have an integrated mic, smartphone playback control, a 3.5mm jack, and a 9mm neodymium driver that facilitates a dynamic sound. Because of the in-line remote and mic, you can take calls and switch music tracks without touching your smartphone. An interesting feature in this pair of headphones is that the earbuds are customizable, as they come in four different sizes – SS, S, M, and L. Based on the size of your ear and comfort levels, you can find the perfect fit for listening on the move. The Y-shaped wire of the headphone is approximately 1.2m in length and has a serrated design to resist snags and tangles, keeping the headphones knot-free.

Warranty: International warranty applicable, if purchased from the UAE

Logitech H111 Wired Headset

Who is it for?

If you have long hours of videoconferences scheduled in your calendar or if you are a gaming enthusiast, this is the best option for you. The Logitech H111 is a multi-device headset that includes noise-cancelling features and an adjustable mic.

What’s the best part?

With a standard 3.5mm audio jack, the headset is compatible with any computer, smartphone, or tablet. The cable is 235cm (7.71 feet) long and is just the right length to allow people to stand up and stretch during long conversations. The headset’s microphone produces a clear quality of sound, and the large on-ear headphones are comfortable enough to wear on calls that extend over an hour, without too much pressure on the ears. The microphone can rotate 180º and can be tucked over the head when not used. Overall, the headset is extremely light and the headband has a broad range of adjustments, making it suitable for adults and teens who enjoy gaming.

Flaws that are not deal breakers

Unlike the Logitech H150, the Logitech H111 does not have in-line controls. Further, for longer hours of calls or gaming, the ear cushions of the headset turn out to be slightly uncomfortable. The padding could have been designed to be a tad thicker rather than a thin piece of foam.

Warranty: One year

HUAWEI Honor Earphone AM115

Who is it for?

The HUAWEI Honor Earphone AM115 is ideal for anyone who owns a laptop, smartphone or tablet, and more often than not, is seen plugged into some device throughout the day. For absent-minded people who occasionally forget to remove their earphones from their pockets before throwing their clothes in the washing machine, the earphone proves to be water-resistant, and is, therefore, a testament to high quality.

What’s the best part?

The ergonomic design of the HUAWEI Honor Earphone comprises of a standard 3.5mm audio jack and a three-button in-line remote that controls music and calls, making this earphone highly convenient for everyday use. The earphone has a 14mm, large dynamic driver that is great for bass. Furthermore, the soundhole in the back can be used for tuning and strengthening the bass. The earphone has a plastic body and a half-in ear design that adds to its exquisite appearance. The adjustable earbuds contribute to better sound quality and comfort for long hours of use.

Warranty: None

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector Earphone

Who is it for?

Apple EarPods are great for Apple iPhone users who want to experience the premium sound quality provided by Apple, but not at the cost of an AirPod that is available at almost 10 times the price. It is ideal for users of iPhone 7 and above, since the phones do not include a standard audio jack.

What’s the best part?

Apple EarPods are simple, portable headphones that are perfect for casual listening. The design of the EarPod is defined by the geometry of the ear, which brings the wearer more comfort. The speakers inside the EarPods are made of dual-material diaphragms that support maximum sound output and minimise sound loss, which basically means you get superior, high-quality audio. The built-in remote of the earphone cord is great for adjusting volume, controlling the playback of music and video, and answering or ending calls.

If you are someone who finds themselves stuffing their earphones in their pocket or backpack a lot, it would be great to note that the new remote design of the Apple EarPod includes larger cable wrapping near the remote to reduce strain on the wires, thereby making the earphones more durable.

Flaws that are not deal breakers

The Apple EarPods are open headphones that don’t block any noise, so they won't be suitable for loud environments. This makes it quite difficult to wear during commutes, at the gym, or even in an office environment, as audio from the outside seeps into the ear through the earphones. And since the earbuds are made entirely of hard plastic, they have no silicon softness and are not comfortable to wear for long periods.

Warranty: Apple’s 1-year limited warranty