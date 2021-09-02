Dubai: The LuLu Group owned new retail destination at Dubai Silicon Oasis is now open. The three-level ‘Silicon Central’ targets the rapidly expanding resident base within and outside the DSO, estimated at around 500,000 people.
The hypermarket features an extended area for a café, which are turning out to be an integral part of new supermarket openings.
"We have had great feedback about the user experience aspect of the largest Lulu Hypermarket, which is the anchor store of Silicon Central, in particular about the dedicated cafe, live cooking areas, the sushi counter as well as the department store,” said Salim M.A., Director.
Silicon Central will be “populated” by plants, water, and natural light, recreating an oasis in the city and befitting DSO’s status as the ‘first eco sustainable district in Dubai’.
Inside, Silicon Central features 24 casual restaurants and cafes as well as 21 food court units. In addition, there is the 7,800 metre square department store, a 12-screen cinema and a 6,800 square metre family entertainment centre. The gym too commands quite a bit of area, at 2,500 square metres.