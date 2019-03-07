Renuka Jagtiani Image Credit: ABLF

Highlights Landmark Group aims to remain relevant to customers no matter where they shop, says Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO of the retail conglomerate

Over the last 20 years, you have helped grow the fashion and hospitality businesses for the Landmark Group. What would be your advice to aspiring entrepreneurs on achieving and uncovering their maximum potential?

The credit for where I am today is not purely mine. I couldn’t have reached my highest potential and be the leader I am today without the support from my husband, Micky – quite literally the wind beneath my wings – my three children as well as the leaders of Landmark Group. Their voice of experience and knowledge have really stood by me in the last few years.

There are more and more women getting into business and I believe that the ABLF encourages them to move forward and to prove themselves. - Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman and CEO of Landmark Group

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, has announced plans to establish gender balance as a national priority, as a means to strengthen the UAE’s position and advance its global influence. What are your perspectives on the narrative of gender balance in the private sector of the UAE?

The last few years have been incredible for women in the region with the government supporting the agenda to create a conducive environment for women employment and driving initiatives to further support women entrepreneurship.

The retail industry is a large employer of women. At Landmark Group, women are a large part of our customer base and our workforce — with 40 per cent women representation at the senior most level and close to 50 per cent of our retail store staff being women. We believe in building a culture in the organisation, where the most important aspects are your skills and passion in your role, because that drives growth for the individual and the organisation.

The evolution of the retail experience as a digital function is altering the landscape of the sector. How is the Landmark Group under your leadership gearing up for this transformation?

While change and innovation are the only constants in an evolving market, it is product and the customer proposition that define success. Our focus is on being relevant to our customer through our stores and we continue to invest in e-commerce and omnichannel retail, to be there with our customers, no matter where they shop. We are also soon launching a state-of-the-art logistics facility, our Mega Distribution Centre in Jafza, which is one of the largest distribution centres in the region.