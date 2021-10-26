Gitex Shopper is currently underway, and there are hundreds of tech deals on offer. So what are you waiting for? Image Credit: Amazon

The biggest tech mega sale of the year – Gitex Shopper – is back, with the latest gadgets available at amazing prices. Take advantage of the newest trends in electronics and appliances, with fantastic deals and discounts on Amazon. From big-ticket essentials like televisions and refrigerators to smaller favourites like earphones and tech toys, snag items that are up to 40% off! If you’re wondering where to start shopping, we’ve got a list of the best Gitex deals, across almost all categories, for you right here. Today, Prime members will receive an instant bank discount of 20% off up to a maximum of Dh100 – just use the code PRIME20 at checkout. Become a Prime member and get these deals delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

Best Deals on Televisions

Have you been saving up for a large TV? There are more options today than ever before, with a wide selection of high-definition (HD), 4K and smart TV sets. New types of screens with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels and ultra-high definition (UHD or 4K) are replacing the 1080p standards we’re used to. Here are some of the best TV deals on offer:

Best Deals on Smartphones

If you’ve been meaning to upgrade your phone, there’s no better time than right now. Dozens of brands – from Apple to Samsung – have massive discounts. You could buy not just a phone, but it’s screen protector and brand-new protective case too, with the amount you save!

Best Deals on Laptops and Tablets

Laptops are essential if you’re working remotely or just don’t want to be tied down to a desk. And a tablet is a great gadget to have, whether you want to watch a movie in bed, take notes in a meeting, or reply to your emails using a screen that’s bigger than the one on your phone. With deals on even the latest editions of some laptops and tablets, it’s the perfect time to buy one for yourself or a loved one.

Best Deals on Headphones

Headphones or earphones are tech essentials, and a good pair can see you through long phone calls, online gaming, a movie, TV show or a podcast with excellent sound quality. Invest in a pair while sales are on!

Best Deals on Wearable Technology

If you’re trying to get fitter, wearing an activity or fitness tracker can help you keep track of all your daily goals and get you to the finish line faster. On the other hand, if you’d like to track not just your fitness but your sleep, and also be able to check emails, answer calls, view maps and access a host of other functionalities, a smartwatch is the way to go. Check out this list of discounted wearable tech:

Best Deals on Cameras

Whether you’re looking to buy a security camera for your home or an action camera for all the adventure sports you plan on doing this winter, there are a host of options available on Amazon. Consider these fantastic discounted cameras that you can get delivered to you as soon as possible, through Amazon Prime one-day delivery.

Best Deals on Gaming

Kick back with your favourite gaming console and accessories as let the stress of the day melt away. The discounts on consoles, controllers, video games and handheld games will have you smiling. Here’s our pick:

Best Deals on Kitchen and Home Appliances

Everyone needs a reliable kettle or steam iron, and if those appliances are state-of-the-art, then there’s nothing like it! Take advantage of enormous discounts on kitchen and home appliances, and ensure your household chores – from vacuuming to meal prep – are taken care of like clockwork.

Best Deals on Large Appliances

You likely only buy a large appliance like a fridge or a washing machine once every few years. It’s worth making sure you get a good deal on a great brand so that you avoid the hassle of returning it to a service centre in a few months. Luckily, loads of top brands have discounts on their large appliances, and here are a few that are worth checking out:

Best Deals on Tech Toys

Holiday season is almost here! With Diwali, Christmas and the New Year right around the corner, prepare to cement your position as the favourite parent/uncle/aunt with gifts for children that they will never forget. These toys are for tech-savvy pre-teens who will appreciate the functionality and design of electronic gifts: