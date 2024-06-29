Preparing for a flight is tiresome enough: you have to deal with planning your itinerary, booking hotels and cars, packing, and ensuring you have everything in order. When it’s almost time to board your flight, however, that’s the time you’re likely starting to get excited.

But what if – before you can fully soak in the joy of finally embarking on your vacation – you find yourself in the dreaded middle seat?

A cramped, uncomfortable trip to one’s destination can sour anyone’s mood, especially on a long-haul flight. But don’t worry, we’re here to help.

Our curated list, based on trending and highly rated items, along with user reviews on Amazon, has everything you need to be comfortable on your next plane journey – even if you’re stuck in the worst possible seat.

So, be prepared with these travel comfort essentials, and get them delivered to you as early as tomorrow with a Prime membership.

1. Best Wireless Phone Charger: Anker Nano Power Bank

Pros

Compact, portable device

Dual USB-C ports

Fast charging technology

Battery life indicator

Cons

Battery is too small to recharge a phone fully

Let’s get to tech essentials first. Since our smartphones are our primary source for information – for maps, tickets, bookings and more – it’s important to always have a way to keep them powered up and running. The Anker Nano does this with its dual USB-C ports and advanced PowerIQ 3.0 technology. The 22.5W charging brick is fast and efficient, and its 5,000mAh capacity offers plenty of battery to spare. Although it’s not big enough to fully recharge a smartphone, you can use it to get an iPhone 15 to half its battery level in just 30 minutes. Reviewers say the best part is how small and lightweight it is – the USB-C connector folds flush into the brick, making the device easy to pocket or carry in your backpack. There’s also a battery life indicator on the wireless charger, which is useful when you’d like to gauge whether it needs to be recharged. The Anker Nano comes with a 0.6m USB-C to USB-C cable.

Bonus: Apply the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this purchase.

2. Best Phone Mount: Perilogics Universal In-Flight Phone Mount (2-Pack)

If you’re somebody who’d rather watch K-dramas on your smartphone than in-flight entertainment, consider Perilogics’ phone mount. This versatile clamp can attach to tables, luggage handles, and well, anywhere that can accommodate it. Dual joints allow for 360-degree rotation for the best viewing angle, whether you’d prefer vertical or horizontal orientation. The clamp is strong and durable, and is compatible with most phone sizes. Do note that you’ll have to remove any thick protective cases or phone accessories before placing it in the mount.

3. Best Travel Bag: Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack

A compact backpack with enough compartments and pockets to keep your essentials secure, Troubadour’s Apex 3.0 is lightweight and waterproof. It can easily be stored under the seat in front of you, on a flight, giving you easy access to things you need during your journey. The bag is constructed from recycled materials – plastic bottles for the waterproof fabric and recycled metals for the zipper pulls and branding. Although it looks compact, it’s designed to fit laptops up to 16 inches, in its padded compartment. The bag comes with a five-year guarantee from the manufacturer.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh80.93 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Travel Pillow: Ostrichpillow Go Neck Pillow

While the Cabeau Evolution S3 is an excellent option that ranked as number one on our list of best travel pillows, there’s another neck pillow that’s been going viral recently, for its unbeatable comfort. The Ostrichpillow Go features a 360-degree ergonomic design, with a customised Velcro closure that lets you adjust your neck and head position just the way you like it, aiding in spinal support. It’s made with high-density memory foam, and has a soft, sustainable and removeable fabric that you can wash in the washing machine. Once you’re done using it, just pop it in its travel bag and you’re ready to go.

5. Best Clothing: Champion Everyday Cotton Pants

Ditch denim jeans and heavy fabrics for lightweight cotton pants. These Champion pants, available for women and men, come with over 36,000 4.3-star reviews on Amazon. The soft, breathable material is ideal for long flights – it has a roomy fit, and an internal drawcord for adjustability. There are also two deep pockets to hold your essentials. Reviewers say the quality is so good, they can wear it with no issues, whether they’re lounging at home, or stepping outside for errands. https://amzn.to/4cTJP0f

6. Best Footwear: Hoka One Bondi 8 Running Shoes

Walking from one terminal to another, and pushing your trolley bags across paved or cobbled roads is easy when you have proper, supportive footwear. Hoka’s trending Bondi 8 shoes are cloud-like, with cushioned soles that provide shock absorption and the support your feet need for long hours of walking or hustling. Reviewers say the shoes are incredibly light, and grip their feet in a secure, snug fit, thanks to the Ortholite hybrid sockliner. The pillowed tongue and rear crash pad add cushioning where you don’t expect, making you feel comfortable and helping you keep your balance, whether you’re walking, jogging or running.

7. Best Compression Socks: Truform Compression Socks

Keep your blood circulation flowing on long flights, with compression socks by Truform. Made with 85 per cent nylon and 15 per cent spandex, the socks are soft, with a smooth knit texture. Reviewers say that unlike many other compression socks, these don’t constrict your leg. Rather, their graduated compression technology offers a compressive, snug fit, while remaining comfortable. However, some users do find that the socks tend to slip down slightly, after a couple of hours of use.

8. Best Lip Balm: Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment

If your idea of purgatory is suffering a long flight with dry, chapped lips, don’t leave home without Lanolips’ multi-balm. The ointment offers extreme hydration not just for dry lips, but rough skin patches, brittle cuticles and more. The lanolin oil in this product mimics our skin’s oils to create an extra boost of moisture – something we desperately need on flights.

9. Best Facial Mist: Son & Park Beauty Water (3-Pack)

When your face feels dry and dehydrated, spritz it back to life with Son & Park’s Beauty Water. This viral K-beauty facial mist contains Damascus rose water and 20 antioxidants to revitalise your skin and leave you feeling refreshed. Lavender flower and orange extract also work to deliver moisture, while protease and papaya fruit water gently cleanse the skin without any irritation. Reviewers say it feels great and its scent is quite subtle, so you can spray it in your aeroplane seat without worrying about impacting other passengers.