Golden Loaf was one of the first industrial bakeries that produced Lebanese and Arabic breads, which was later acknowledged as a major shift in food consuming habits in the country Image Credit: Supplied

Golden Loaf Bakery, one of the UAE’s pioneer bakeries, has celebrated four decades of service and groundbreaking innovation in the food industry. These 40 years are an integral part of the company’s growth and an exemplary contribution towards the industrialisation of the emirates. The company has been instrumental in introducing new consumer eating habits that caused a shift in food culture.

Golden Loaf Bakery was established in 1979 by M.S. Al Husseiny in Sharjah as part of the Golden Loaf Group. The bakery operates in Abu Dhabi under Golden Spike & Wheat Bakery.

In the 70s, Arab food habits were more inclined towards rice, and Golden Loaf took it as a challenge to make bread culture popular in the region. The company was one of the first industrial bakeries that produced Lebanese and Arabic breads, which was later acknowledged as a major shift in food consuming habits in the country. Increased demand made Golden Loaf start the first automatic bakery for mass production of Arabic bread in the UAE. Its staff was later trained by experienced French bakers to bake and produce authentic French breads and croissants. A lot of motivated employees who started their journey with Golden Loaf 40 years ago continue to be part of the Golden Loaf family even today.

Golden Loaf is the pioneering bakery that delivered fresh, locally baked, gluten-free products to customers. This was a historical milestone in the UAE, as previously all available gluten-free products were imported from Europe. A separate gluten-free production unit as per international standards of quality and hygiene was set up to prevent cross-contamination. Its gluten-free line-up includes a wide range of baked products from bread, muffins, pizza base, Arabic bread and cakes.

Bolstered by market demand, Golden Loaf adopted Indian bakery technology in 2000. Presently the bakery is producing many popular Indian food items and sweets. Golden Loaf is also producing Filipino products.

Golden Loaf is empowered by a culture of “ethics first and business later” and it has endorsed many CSR projects. It is one of the only large-scale bakeries in the UAE that uses minimum preservatives in its products. This ensures quality products that not only taste good but are perfect for your health too. Our popular products include all types of breads, cakes, croissants, pastries, rolls and desserts. Golden Loaf products are available in major supermarkets, hypermarkets and online portals all over the UAE.

Golden Loaf has been awarded ISO certifications for its continuous commitment to quality.