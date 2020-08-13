Dubai: Homegrown French concept La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie is expanding to London, New York and Riyadh. La Serre Riyadh is confirmed to open its doors at Saudi’s up-and-coming King Abdullah Financial District by first quarter next year.
London will follow later in the year, when La Serre will open at Knightsbridge, closely trailed by the New York launch.
Ralph Homer of Lincoln Hospitality Inc., said: “There’s no denying that the pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works, but as a company we are pushing forward with persistence and resistance to break into new markets."
La Serre has been on the Dubai food scene since 2013. The French bistro, boulangerie and high-end dining restaurant spreads over two levels on Dubai’s Emaar Boulevard.