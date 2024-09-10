Dubai: It will be a few more weeks before the new AI features show up in Apple’s latest iPhone, but UAE tech retailers are not waiting around for that. The biggest retailers have unleashed a buyback program ahead of the first deliveries of the iPhone 16 arriving in the UAE.

These buybacks, retailer industry sources say, will be the incentives for shoppers to buy now rather than delay until Apple tops up the iPhone with the promised AI features. “There’s so much anticipation around the iPhone and what Apple might bring as its AI enabled features,” said a tech analyst. “The delay in releasing the ‘Apple Intelligence’ features will disappoint some iPhone consumers going for an immediate upgrade to the 16.

“Apple has made the right decision in staggering the AI releases. What they wouldn’t want is glitches to show up and which need instant fixing. There is so much riding on the iPhone 16.” (The Apple Intelligence features will be available in US English first, and expand to include localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK in December, with additional language support — such as Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish — from next year, said a statement from Apple.)

Pre-booking for the iPhone 16 starts this Friday (September 13) and sales from September 20. UAE process are from Dh3,399 for the base model, and the Pro Max version from Dh5,099. (The highest priced version is the 1TB, at Dh6,799.)

'Getting in the AI race'

"As has been the case in recent years, Apple has kept the launch prices of the iPhone steady," said Rajat Asthana, Chief Operating officer at Eros Group. "The iPhone 16 offers a compelling case for an upgrade for those who had been holding back in recent years.

"All in all, Apple has done enough to get back strongly into the race for AI by bringing in a host of features into the new launch. Apple is giving a strong message that they offer additional value by giving a host of new features without increasing price - that will go down well with the loyal Apple consumer."

What retailers in the UAE will not want to see is the latest iPhone getting a lukewarm reception on launch, which is what had happened to the 15 version last year. It took a good six months from September 2024 for the model to gain sufficient traction. (It also coincided with an extremely slow demand phase for the local electronics sector overall.)

How are UAE’s iPhone buybacks looking like?

Jumbo’s trade-in program targets consumers owning the iPhone 13-15 iterations or even Android smartphones in exchange for the 16. “This is for customers who were not able to participate in Jumbo's ‘Assured Buyback’ program over the past two years,” said Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics. “Also in September, customers receive an additional Dh100 on trade-ins (terms and conditions apply) for iPhone 15, 14, and 13 models." (The retailer's 'Assured Buyback' scheme is for customers buying new iPhones (or Apple Watches) from Jumbo. The program offers up to 70 per cent buyback value on iPhones and up to 60 per cent on Apple Watches when exchanged after 12 months.)

The UAE has traditionally been a market where the Pro and Pro Max rules, and this year’s model has gone for a further upsizing.

The newly introduced Desert Titanium color option is expected to be a hit in the UAE, where premium finishes resonate well. This shade adds a fresh and luxurious touch - Vikas Chada of Jumbo Electronics

“The larger screens—16 Pro at 6.3 inches and 16 Pro Max at 6.9 inches—offer an immersive viewing experience, ideal for media consumption, gaming, and productivity on the go,” said Chada. “This, combined with the ultra-thin bezels, means users get more display without a significant increase in the overall device size, making it both functional and sleek for the lifestyles in the UAE.”

Watch out for e& etisalat, du deals

Buyers will also be waiting to see what packages the UAE telcos e& etisalat and du have to offer, expected to be announced shortly. Both are significant arbiters in adding to the launch buzz of flagship smartphones in the UAE.