Ashkenazi, 51, is a former CFO and executive vice president at Eli Lilly & Co., where she worked for more than 23 years, Alphabet said in a filing Wednesday morning. Her new position is effective July 31.

Porat, 66, who took over as CFO for Google in 2015, oversaw the search giant's transition into the current structure under Alphabet. She has taken on a new role as president and chief investment officer.