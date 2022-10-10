There's a supply shortage for luxury

Dubai's property market is likely to see another 81,000 new homes by end 2025.



"The city appears well supplied - however, once that figure is broken down, we see that just 8 new villas are due in Dubai’s prime residential areas between 2023-25, all of which are on Jumeira Bay Island," said Faisal Durrani. "Developers have not yet rushed new projects to market as we have seen in the past to capitalise on the tsunami of demand for luxury housing.





“The overriding challenge for the emirate is the shortage of waterfront homes. The revival of Deira Islands as Dubai Islands (by Nakheel) should help to alleviate the drought of ultra-prime homes once the development plans are finalised, albeit it is likely to be a few years yet before the first homes are ready to move into here.”

