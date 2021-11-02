Dubai: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has appointed Singapore’s The Lux Collective to build two resorts in the emirate.
“As the pandemic recedes, Shurooq is keen to strengthen its connections with the global travel market and reiterate Sharjah’s wealth of attractions to consumers who are keen to commence travelling again” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA).
The Al Jabal resort, which will span a 260,000 sqm area on a hill terrain, will overlook a beach in Khorfakkan. Expected to welcome guests in March 2023, it comprises of 45 eco-friendly units and suites.
The Al Bridi resort, set adjacent to the region’s largest conservation park in Al Dhaid, is also scheduled for a 2023 opening. The project will feature 35 luxurious private tents and a spa.
“These new hospitality offerings bolster Shurooq’s eco-luxury portfolio, and with them, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences for our guests while generating sustainable value for the communities in which we operate,” said Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of Shurooq. “Promising authentic, yet world-class hospitality, the projects capture the spirit of their surrounding environments and reinforces Sharjah as the hub of responsible and sustainable development in the region.”