Supertall structure to have 2 infinity pools that will be among world's highest

The SLS Hotel and Residences will be a 75-storey tower, one of the region's tallest structures. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/ Twitter

Dubai: Dubai will add another supertall tower to its growing list of record-breaking landmarks and it is due to open very soon.

Now more than 60 per cent complete, the 75-storey tower in the Downtown Dubai district will have 254 hotel rooms, 371 flats and 321 hotel apartments, and it will be one of the tallest hotels and residences in the region.

It will have two infinity pools situated atop the tower, offering 360-degree views of Dubai, including the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. These pools are slated to be the highest not just in Dubai, but also globally.

The tower is being built in Downtown district. Image Credit: Supplied

Details about the project, as well as the updates of its construction, were disclosed this week by New York-based hospitality firm sbe. The company said the tower is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2020.

sbe has secured a partnership with World of Wonders Real Estate to develop the property, branded as SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences.

Dubai’s skyline is peppered with iconic buildings, from the world’s tallest tower to the world’s tallest hotel. Work is still ongoing for the Dubai Creek Tower, which is set to surpass the height of Burj Khalifa.

The upcoming hotel and residential tower is the first Middle East property developed by sbe, which also has plans for 25 additional locations, including Washington DC, Buenos Aires and Cancun.

The upcoming tower will have unobstructed views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa tower. Image Credit: Supplied

"We couldn't be more proud to bring one of our signature brands to one of the world's luxury capitals," said Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of sbe.

"Dubai is not only the Middle East's biggest tourism and business hub, but it is also the epicenter for all things luxury and we are so excited to be there.”

Mehmet Nazif Gunal, founder and chairman of World of Wonders Real Estate Development, said the new project “will bring a whole new concept of luxury living and boutique hospitality to Dubai.”