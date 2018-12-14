Throw in Italian motoring heritage and an expanse of land in the UAE, and there is a lot that can be done. The latest to do so is Oriental Pearls and Tonino Lamborghini in a project that will cover 4.6 million square feet and creating nearly 8,000 apartments with prices from Dh1.2 million for a one-bed.
The project is located in Meydan district. It was earlier in the year that Oriental Pearls announced its association with Tonino Lamborghini.
“The Tonino Lamborghini brand is all about Italian craftsmanship – and creating the essence of Italian style,” said Tonino Lamborghini, the firm’s founder.
There are already other developer associations involving Italian automotive heritage, with Damac having Ducati, and Abu Dhabi’s Aldar creating an entire destination around the Ferrari theme and experience.