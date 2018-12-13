The 16-storey tower was launched alongside the launch of the 1, 2 and 3 bedroom show apartments held on December 11, at District One Sales Centre. The newly launched tower comprises 16 floors with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom contemporary waterfront apartments catering to various family sizes. These homes offer a panoramic view of the greenery surroundings and the world’s largest man-made 7-kilometre Crystal Lagoon.