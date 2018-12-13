Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One — part of the master development Meydan — announced the launch of the tallest tower of its prestigious D1 Residences.
The 16-storey tower was launched alongside the launch of the 1, 2 and 3 bedroom show apartments held on December 11, at District One Sales Centre. The newly launched tower comprises 16 floors with 1, 2 and 3 bedroom contemporary waterfront apartments catering to various family sizes. These homes offer a panoramic view of the greenery surroundings and the world’s largest man-made 7-kilometre Crystal Lagoon.
Crystal lagoon is set on a private beach, surrounded by acres of greenery. Created with a patent technology that keeps the water looking crystal blue all year long, the lagoon offers residents exclusive access to swimming, paddle boarding, and other non-motorised aquatic leisure activities.
“Since the launch of D1 Residences, it has received positive interest from buyers and investors across the world and the interest is definitely growing as we continue to provide extraordinary features and exquisite surrounding facilities for this prestigious community,” Mohammad Abdul Nasser Al Khayat, vice president Commercial and Freezone, Meydan Group LLC.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One is an exclusive residential destination comprising opulent Mansions, luxurious villas and the waterfront apartments. Furthermore, the community’s unique lifestyle features the crystal lagoon, 14km boardwalk, an around 8.4km cycling and running track, and 26 million sq-ft of green open spaces.
Residents can enjoy the premium destination in the heart of Dubai, minutes away from many of the emirate’s world-class attractions, landmarks, airports and metro links.
The luxurious community is located minutes away from the upcoming Meydan One, Dubai’s iconic new shopping and recreational destinations.