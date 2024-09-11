Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of interior announces the Smart Gates Project at Neom Bay Airport.
This initiative, a joint effort between the General Directorate of Passports, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), and Neom, aims to streamline passenger procedures by enabling biometric data scans at self-service kiosks, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.
This project is part of Saudi Arabia's broader strategy to enhance the quality of life through advanced digital solutions in its cities.
Neom is Saudi Arabia’s mega project launched in 2017 and located in the northern tip of the Red Sea, due east of Egypt across the Gulf of Aqaba and south of Jordan.