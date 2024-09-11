Dubai: Tree Digital Insurance Agency in Saudi Arabia introduces the country’s first pet insurance, marking an advancement in catering to the needs of pet owners across Riyadh and beyond while expanding its digital insurance portfolio.
As the sole insurance product of its kind approved by the Insurance Authority in Saudi Arabia, Tree’s Pet Insurance offers coverage for cats and dogs.
This includes financial protection for veterinary care, surgeries, medications, and more.
This launch shows Tree’s commitment to addressing market needs with innovative, customer-focused solutions. It comes at a time of rapid growth in pet ownership, especially in urban areas like Riyadh.
Tree aims to support the expanding pet-owning community by offering a dependable and accessible insurance solution that ensures pets receive necessary care and provides peace of mind to their owners.