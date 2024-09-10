Dubai: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) reports international reserves and foreign currency liquidity at $69 billion (Dh253 billion), marking a 4 per cent year-over-year increase.
The QCB's latest data shows a 5.2 per cent rise in official reserves to $52.9 billion (Dh194 billion) by the end of August 2024.
This increase is up from $2.6 billion (Dh9.5 billion) in the same period last year, largely due to a $106 million (Dh389 million) rise in foreign bonds and treasury bills, totalling $37 billion (Dh135 billion) in August 2024.
Gold reserves saw a year-over-year increase of $2.7 billion (Dh9.9 billion), reaching QR $8.7 billion (Dh32 billion) by the end of August 2024.
Official reserves, which include assets such as bonds, foreign treasury bills, balances with foreign banks, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund (IMF), are complemented by other liquid assets like Foreign Currency Deposits.