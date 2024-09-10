Dubai: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) reports international reserves and foreign currency liquidity at $69 billion (Dh253 billion), marking a 4 per cent year-over-year increase.

The QCB's latest data shows a 5.2 per cent rise in official reserves to $52.9 billion (Dh194 billion) by the end of August 2024.

This increase is up from $2.6 billion (Dh9.5 billion) in the same period last year, largely due to a $106 million (Dh389 million) rise in foreign bonds and treasury bills, totalling $37 billion (Dh135 billion) in August 2024.

Gold reserves saw a year-over-year increase of $2.7 billion (Dh9.9 billion), reaching QR $8.7 billion (Dh32 billion) by the end of August 2024.