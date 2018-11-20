Usually, you probably save at least 20 per cent of your monthly income. If not, you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, and clearing yourself off debt becomes an extreme priority here. In case you have multiple loans, it’s wise to adopt a snowball strategy to get rid of them. Considering a loan principal of Dh1.5 million with 4.5 per cent interest, the yearly EMI will be around Dh101,000 (of which roughly 50-60 per cent will be towards interests in the first 10 years). If you have accumulated enough wealth to square up the loan in those 10 years, it’s wise to do so if you want to get rid of debt and avoid spending on interests. Squaring up the loan after 10 years will essentially save you around Dh430,000 in the long term - which is equivalent to shaving 4.5 years of debt if you were to pay the loan as per the schedule. This will get you off the burden and make way for higher savings further.