Riga: Eagle Hills announced the launch of its new project, 'Riga Waterfront', which aims to develop the waterfront on the Daugava River in Riga, Latvia's capital. The project's investments exceed 3 billion euros or Dh12 billion.

The project provides around 8,000 designed residential units accommodating over 30,000 residents. It also includes a diverse range of hotels with over 1,000 hospitality units, enchanting ice-skating rinks, a marina for ships and yachts, a shopping centre, and public green spaces.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted the strengthening ties between the UAE and Latvia, noting the substantial growth in trade and investment relations across various sectors.

He added that the launch of the 'Riga Waterfront' project underscores the deepening partnership between the UAE and Latvia, identifying Latvia as a key economic and investment partner in the Baltic region.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, remarked on recent advancements in UAE-Latvia relations. He attributed this progress to multiple cooperation agreements designed to create business opportunities in both countries.

The new Emirati-funded project signifies a shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in priority sectors, reflecting the ongoing positive development in their bilateral relationship.