Dubai: Dubai's visionary real estate firm OMNIYAT has set a new record by selling the four-bedroom Penthouse at The Lana Residences for Dh139 million, making it the most expensive property in the Burj Khalifa district of Dubai.
Curated by OMNIYAT, The Lana, which celebrated its grand opening in April 2024, is a hotel and residential property managed by Dorchester Collection. Overlooking the Marasi Marina between Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Design District, The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, sits at the heart of Marasi Bay's 12km waterfront promenade with an extensive yacht berth.
read more
- Dubai developer receives full Dh500m as part of 2022 deal with Limitless
- Downtown Dubai's most expensive apartment sold for record-breaking Dh80 million
- Sales of Dubai homes priced at $10m or more soar in the first three months of 2024
- Ohana Development launches Elie Saab Waterfront, first branded residence on Al Reem Island
Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT, said: "We bring together purpose, design, innovation and unique storytelling to create rare experiences, and nowhere is this more apparent than with The Lana and the Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. This is more than just a property; it's a sanctuary in which every detail has been thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of harmonious balance."
OMNIYAT's penthouse atop One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, sold for Dh102 million in 2017. In 2023, the Sky Palace at AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, was sold for Dh220 million.