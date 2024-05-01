Dubai: The most expensive apartment in Downtown Dubai, Kempinski The Boulevard duplex penthouse, was sold for a record price of Dh80 million.
The four-bedroom Sky Collection Penthouse, located within Kempinski The Boulevard, features a built-up area of 7,466 sq. ft. with stunning Burj Khalifa views. Boasting five bathrooms, a powder room, and two fully equipped kitchens furnished by Fendi.
The penthouse was selling for Dh 10,715 per sq. ft, 4x the average for Downtown apartments sold in Q1 of this year, Dh2,670 psf. It is also 60 per cent higher than the average price for branded residences in Downtown, Dh6,600 per sq. ft.
The sale of the Kempinski The Boulevard duplex penthouse surpasses the previous record set in 2022 when a five-bedroom apartment in the Burj Khalifa was sold for Dh73 million.
The sale was facilitated by Dubai-based real estate agency Knight Frank MENA.