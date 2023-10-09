Dubai: A Dh98million deal could be one of the highest yet for a villa transaction in Abu Dhabi.
The property, with a 32,000 square feet spread and with seven bedrooms, is located in the luxury ‘Ohana by The Sea’ development, a community in the Ghantoot area which is to be handed over in Q4-2025.
The mansion will come with private beach access, and allowing residents to ‘enjoy a 180-degree unobstructed sea view from the private garden’. There will be three living rooms, two salons, a home office, three private gardens with direct beach access and a scaled up terrace.
The interiors will feature customised choices from Elie Saab Maison.
“The listing of the Dh98 million villa is a testament to the strength of the Abu Dhabi real estate market,” said Evgeny Ratskevich, CEO of Metropolitan Capital Real Estate.
Earlier this year, the estate agent had sold a collection of 45 villas in under 30 days, ‘marking one of the fastest off-market deals in the UAE for an entire villa development given to an agency on an exclusive basis’.