Dubai: Como Residences Penthouse by Nakheel has become Dubai’s most expensive penthouse sale, a media statement said on Thursday.
The unit was sold for a whopping Dh500 million. The penthouse sprawls over 21,949 square feet and has five bedrooms. On completion, residents will enjoy exclusive access via a private elevator, for complete privacy and security.
The Palm Jumeirah property is the most expensive penthouse ever built and sold in Dubai, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD) records. The completion is set to be in Q3 2027.
Additionally, Como Residences Penthouse also ranks as the third most expensive penthouse ever built and sold in the world.
The sale was facilitated by Dubai-based real estate agency Provident Estate.