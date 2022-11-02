Dubai: The latest super-luxury penthouse on the Palm Jumeirah will have a price tag of Dh250 million, according to the developer Alpago Properties. The developer, which recently sold a new villa on the Palm for Dh302.5 million, has set prices for the 10 units that make up the 11 storeys of the ‘Palm Flower’ project.
Sales will open early next year while the completion of the project is scheduled for 2024. Alpago also has a six-villa cluster on Frond G, where the Dh302.5 million home is located.
On the Palm Flower, each unit will be priced between Dh95 million and Dh250 million and have a spread of between 9,000 to 19,000 square feet. Nine of the 10 units will have a floor to themselves, while the priciest one gets two.
“We are already well-known for delivering some of the most breathtaking and eye-catching properties to our esteemed clientele and this will be no different,” said Murat Ayyildiz, Chariman of Alpago Properties, which had commissioned UK’s Foster + Partners as the architect.
“Upon completion, Palm Flower will become one of the most sought-after residences in the world.” (Foster + Partners was most recently associated with the Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020, and its roster includes the Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles and Hong Kong International Airport.)
The lobby will link the extensive basement with personalized parking pods through private elevators that open directly into the penthouses. Each unit will have a full terrace with a private pool facing the sea on one side.
By end September, sales of Dh100 million homes in Dubai had already superseded full-year 2021 numbers, and the latest sales on the Palm had hit the Dh600 million mark. The Palm recently saw a Dh163 million for a penthouse, at the Atlantis The Royal Residences.